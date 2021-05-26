newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

WATCH | SpaceX to launch 29th Starlink mission

KCEN TV NBC 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission has authorized SpaceX to deploy some 12,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit. Launch time: 1:59 p.m. CT.

SpaceX
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX prepares for Dragon cargo resupply mission this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Our next SpaceX launch from Florida's Space Coast is expected to happen on Thursday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry a Dragon spacecraft on its second cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday at 1:29 p.m. as...
Aerospace & Defense

Starlink Satellites Overhead

Speaking of Elon Musk, I decided to venture outside on Sunday night to have a gander at the latest group of Starlink Satellites that launched recently. This "train" of 60 small orbs (not all are visible in this photo) flew by at 9:18pm and made for quite a spectacle, especially since there is much ado being made about recently released UFO information and the widely anticipated upcoming governmental report on the subject.
Aerospace & Defense

Arianespace President Denounces Space ‘Risk of Monopolization’ by SpaceX | Science | News | the sun

“We want a space that remains available for human activities (…) but we reject the space of the Wild West.” “We want a space that remains available for human activities (…) but we reject the space of the Wild West.” He said Wednesday in Geneva at a conference on Place de l space in the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, “It is our responsibility really to ensure that the low orbit (less From 1,000 kilometers from Earth, Editor’s note) feasible in a sustainable way.
Aerospace & Defense

More and more satellites in orbit: ESA calls development unsustainable

The way we deal with near-earth space is untenable and, if it does not change, it will become increasingly difficult to act safely in space at all. This emerges from the latest Space Environment Report by the European space agency ESA. The number or the total mass of objects in orbit is increasing steadily and, especially in low orbits, far too little is being done to safely dispose of satellites after their lifetimes. At the same time, however, there are also success stories, it looks much better in higher orbits, and rocket parts are also disposed of much better than 20 years ago.
Aerospace & Defense

Who will race SpaceX to the moon?

For months, NASA had strongly suggested that it would select two companies for the next phase of its Human Landing System (HLS) program. Just as with the commercial cargo and crew programs, agency officials said, having two companies develop and demonstrate lunar landers would provide redundancy and ensure NASA was getting the best deal.
Astronomy

Space debris strikes space station. Here’s what it damaged

A chunk of space trash has left a hole in the International Space Station’s robotic arm but NASA and Canadian mission managers say the arm’s functions won’t be impacted; however, this is far from the last debris encounter for the orbiting laboratory. The ISS orbits about 200 miles above the...
Aerospace & Defense

What is Starlink Project? Details About Starlink Satellite

Starlink is a constellation satellite built by the American satellite company SpaceX to provide satellite internet access. The constellation will work with ground stations and will consist of thousands of small satellites mass-produced. SpaceX also plans to use some of its satellites for exploration and science purposes, and to sell some of its satellites to the armies.
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX launched a very special mission exactly one year ago

It is exactly a year since SpaceX’s historic Demo-2 mission that saw crewed launches and landings return to U.S. soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011. The mission also marked the first astronaut use of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which carried NASA’s Doug Hurley...
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Elon Musk says Mars-bound Starship will launch from ‘ocean spaceport’ next year

Elon Musk has revealed plans to launch a Starship rocket from an “ocean spaceport” in 2022.The SpaceX CEO said the offshore platform, named Deimos after one of the moons of Mars, is already under construction and will be ready for the Mars-bound craft at some point next year.SpaceX ultimately plans to establish Starship launch sites around the world, and has already acquired disused oil rigs in order to convert them into spaceports.Deimos and another rig named Phoibos are currently being converted in the Port of Brownsville near SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Each rig cost around $3.5...
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX may monopolize space, say competitors

The launching of thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX undermines the “de-facto monopolization” of space, the head of competitor Arianespace Stephane Israel has forewarned. Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation project actually got endorsement from US regulator the Federal Communications Commission to provide broadband from...
Aerospace & Defense

China Launches Resupply Ship to Tianhe Space Station

BEIJING (CASC PR) — At 8:55 p.m. on May 29th, at China’s Wenchang Space Launch Site, the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft carrying about 6.8 metric tons of materials was launched to the Tianhe space station by the Long March-7 carrier rocket. Tianzhou-2 is carrying the daily necessities needed by astronauts , materials for conducting space science experiments, and the propellant used to refuel the space station.
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk Spills The Beans On His Plans For World’s Largest Rocket Ever To Be Built

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has shared details for his company's Starship launch vehicle platform. Starship is currently under development in SpaceX's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. Once development is complete, it will replace the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and conduct interplanetary and lunar missions. It will also enable SpaceX to expand its Starlink constellation of internet satellites rapidly and, in the process, become the largest operational rocket in the world.
Baton Rouge, LA

Strange lights seen in sky above Baton Rouge, most likely from SpaceX test program

BATON ROUGE - Many area residents were shocked by seeing a long string of lights in the night sky. The incident was reported after 10 p.m. on Sunday. It’s happening. I am full on being that person... did anybody in Baton Rouge or maybe in the whole world see a straight line of 8-12 stars or objects with lights on it line up in a straight line? I might’ve seen aliens. #Aliens pic.twitter.com/d3pfPJWkPD.
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Rocket Will Be Equipped With Over 29 Powerful Raptor Engines

Featured Image Source: Render Created By@ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX started to assemble prototypes of the Super Heavy rocket that will propel the Starship spacecraft to orbit. The company targets to conduct the first orbital test flight this Summer, no earlier than July 1st. According to a recent SpaceX filing with the U.S. Federal Communication’s Commission (FCC), SpaceX plans to fly Starship from South Texas to Hawaii during the first orbital flight. Starship will liftoff from Boca Chica Beach, Texas, and “the Booster stage will separate approximately 170 seconds into flight […] then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 20 miles from the shore,” SpaceX wrote to the FCC in the filing document, “The Orbital Starship will continue on flying between the Florida Straits. It will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately 100 kilometers (~62 miles) off the northwest coast of Kauai [Hawaii] in a soft ocean landing.”