WATCH | SpaceX to launch 29th Starlink mission

The way we deal with near-earth space is untenable and, if it does not change, it will become increasingly difficult to act safely in space at all. This emerges from the latest Space Environment Report by the European space agency ESA. The number or the total mass of objects in orbit is increasing steadily and, especially in low orbits, far too little is being done to safely dispose of satellites after their lifetimes. At the same time, however, there are also success stories, it looks much better in higher orbits, and rocket parts are also disposed of much better than 20 years ago.