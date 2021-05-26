newsbreak-logo
City of Utica, Cornerstone Community Church partner on paid work for homeless

Observer-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — Mayor Robert Palmieri coined the city slogan, “Utica starts with you,” shortly after taking office in 2012. The slogan was referenced Wednesday afternoon, when Palmieri announced a $120,000 partnership with Cornerstone Community Church’s social enterprise program. A team of 10 city residents experiencing chronic homelessness will work on beautification projects like cutting grass, picking up trash and painting hydrants.

