City of Utica, Cornerstone Community Church partner on paid work for homeless

Oneida and Herkimer County residents and businesses are being urged to participate in an online survey that will help to assess broadband needs and advance availability. The Mohawk Valley Economic Development District (MVEDD) is hosting the survey, and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. stated, “It has never been clearer than during this pandemic how vital reliable access to broadband is to our residents and businesses. From remote learning to online meetings to virtual health care to ordering products and supplies, being connected to the internet has become an absolute necessity. We must ensure that all of our communities are on equal footing.”