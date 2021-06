On Wednesday, the Friends of the Symphony took advantage of the sunshine and successfully held their biggest fundraiser of the year. Thousands of flowers and ferns were picked up today after the organization's annual geranium sale. Last year, they could only deliver orders. This year, with help from the Apollo Career Center FFA and floral marketing students, they pulled everything off in-person. Joe Warnement, the Friends of the Symphony President says they are projected to exceed their $20,000 goal, which will go to the Lima Symphony Orchestra.