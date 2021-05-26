Poll finds most are unfamiliar with Biden spending plans

© © Getty Images

A new Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday found that a majority of Americans are not familiar with President Biden ’s plans to spend $4 trillion on two ambitious proposals to create jobs and strengthen the social safety net for families.

The poll found that 61 percent of those surveyed said they were not familiar with the jobs plan, which includes spending on highways and bridges as wells as broadband, and 62 percent were not familiar with the families plan, which includes funding for child care and community college, among other programs.

The poll found that Biden himself remains popular, with 55 percent of those surveyed saying they approved of the president compared to 41 percent who disapproved.

It found some underlying pessimism about the country, however, with 49 percent of respondents saying the country was on the right track and 51 percent saying it was on the wrong track.

Biden's infrastructure plan is known as the American Jobs Plan and his social spending package is known as the American Families Plan.

Both measures face an uncertain future in Congress. Lawmakers are now focused on the jobs bill, but it is unclear whether Democrats and Republicans can agree on a compromise measure. Republicans have objected to the cost of Biden's proposal.

Democrats have discussed using budget reconciliation rules to move the legislation through the Senate without GOP votes.

A previous Morning Consult poll released in early May found that 58 percent of voters polled approved of the American Families Plan, including 1 out of 4 Republicans. Child care affordability measures and free preschool were the two most popular parts of the plan among those surveyed.