Presidential Election

Poll finds most are unfamiliar with Biden spending plans

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
A new Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday found that a majority of Americans are not familiar with President Biden ’s plans to spend $4 trillion on two ambitious proposals to create jobs and strengthen the social safety net for families.

The poll found that 61 percent of those surveyed said they were not familiar with the jobs plan, which includes spending on highways and bridges as wells as broadband, and 62 percent were not familiar with the families plan, which includes funding for child care and community college, among other programs.

The poll found that Biden himself remains popular, with 55 percent of those surveyed saying they approved of the president compared to 41 percent who disapproved.

It found some underlying pessimism about the country, however, with 49 percent of respondents saying the country was on the right track and 51 percent saying it was on the wrong track.

Biden's infrastructure plan is known as the American Jobs Plan and his social spending package is known as the American Families Plan.

Both measures face an uncertain future in Congress. Lawmakers are now focused on the jobs bill, but it is unclear whether Democrats and Republicans can agree on a compromise measure. Republicans have objected to the cost of Biden's proposal.

Democrats have discussed using budget reconciliation rules to move the legislation through the Senate without GOP votes.

A previous Morning Consult poll released in early May found that 58 percent of voters polled approved of the American Families Plan, including 1 out of 4 Republicans. Child care affordability measures and free preschool were the two most popular parts of the plan among those surveyed.

Related
U.S. Politicsdistrictadministration.com

Biden details spending in $103B education budget plan

The Biden administration released details of its nearly $6 trillion FY 2022 budget request on Friday, including more specifics of the proposal to spend nearly $103 billion in education-related programs in the next fiscal year. While presidential budget requests do not generally become law, they provide a sense of the...
Presidential Electiongilaherald.com

Editorial: Suspicious of Biden’s high poll numbers?

According to a recent Associated Press poll, President Joe Biden has a 63% overall public approval rating. Not bad for a guy whose lackluster performance on border issues, economic fumbles, monetary dislocations, Middle East flare-ups, and often disjointed speeches might influence a person to think otherwise. It gets better. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden's Proposed Budget Would Increase Federal Spending to Equal 25% of U.S. Economy, Most Since WWII

President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget for next year on Friday, an amount that would see federal spending rise to its highest level since World War II. The New York Times first obtained documents about the budget request, reporting that Biden will call for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031 with deficits topping $1.3 billion throughout the decade.
Presidential Electionwyomingnewsnow.tv

Senator Lummis criticizes President Biden’s spending proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Release) - U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) criticized President Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal, which would ramp up federal spending to its highest sustained level since World War II. “People in Wyoming and across the country have grave concerns about reckless federal spending and our soaring national debt,”...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Biden budget: President sets out $6tn spending plan

US President Joe Biden has released his first annual budget - a $6tn (£4.2tn) spending plan that includes steep tax increases for wealthier Americans. The bumper proposal would include huge new social programmes and investment in the fight against climate change. But it needs approval from Congress, where Republican Senator...
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Now View Biden As ‘Too Liberal’

A recent poll found that a growing number of Americans think President Joe Biden’s positions are too liberal. A Fox News Poll conducted in the past week surveyed participants on various issues the current administration is facing and asked respondents how they felt about Biden’s performance. In total, 46 percent of poll respondents think that Biden’s political positions are “too liberal.”
Presidential Electionyournewsnet.com

Biden Talking $6 Trillion Budget. Policy Analyst: It Won't Pass

President Joe Biden is preparing to introduce a whopping $6 trillion budget for the 2020 fiscal year. It would be the most sustained spending in more than a half-century. Last month Joe Biden touted multi-trillion dollar spending packages such as the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan while addressing a joint session of congress.
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Senate Republicans unveil $928B counteroffer to Biden spending plan

Senate Republicans on Thursday announced a $928 billion counteroffer to President Biden’s massive $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan. The proposal focuses on core infrastructure projects while eliminating spending on other projects that have been backed by Democrats. Republican Sens. Shelley Capito of West Virginia, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Mike Crapo of...
Politicsrealclearpolicy.com

Biden's Tax Plan is a Lose/Lose for American Families

Tax policy changes promoted by President Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats can be boiled down to a simple explanation for American families: You can support their liberal, oppressive government policies or protect your paycheck. You can only pick one. Although the disingenuously named “American Jobs Plan” proposed by White House...
Presidential ElectionRocky Mount Telegram

Poll finds cracks in Trump’s base

When Carter Wrenn says Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is slipping, I listen. Carter and I have fought on different sides of North Carolina’s political wars for years, most notably the Jim Hunt-Jesse Helms Senate race in 1984. Despite that bitter campaign and our political differences, we’ve become friends.
Presidential ElectionConnersville News-Examiner

Biden aide rules out ‘inaction’ as GOP balks on spending plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden “will not let inaction be the final answer” on his infrastructure spending plan, and will change course if it becomes clear a bipartisan outcome is impossible, said a top White House adviser. Senate Republicans on Friday panned Biden’s trimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal, saying the...