After an immensely disappointing 20-21, Celtic will be looking to land their first blow against Rangers in the Glasgow Derby as soon as possible. Now we know exactly when that opportunity will come. Today, a rescheduling was announced by the SPFL News account, with details of the first Glasgow Derby of 21-22. Ange Postecoglou will have been eager to find out when he can first strike against our fiercest rivals. Predictably, it’s an early kick-off, for TV and policing reasons.