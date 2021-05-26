newsbreak-logo
Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find

By Apoorva Mandavilli
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have recovered...

www.seattletimes.com
#Immunization#Natural Infection#Immune Cells#Blood Cells#Research Scientists#Nature#Rockefeller University#Washington University#The University Of Toronto#University Of Washington#Acute Infection#Mild Symptoms#Vaccination#Antibody Levels#Blood Levels#Vaccinated People#Neutralizing Activity#Immune Memory#Variation#Modest Levels
Related
New York City, NYbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 immunity may last years, 2 studies suggest

COVID-19 immunity persists for at least a year, perhaps even a lifetime, according to two recent studies, The New York Times reported May 26. The first study, published in Nature May 24, involved 77 people who were infected with COVID-19 about a year earlier and had since recovered. Researchers focused on memory B cells, which retain a memory of the virus, and found that while the antibody levels in the participants' blood samples dropped in the months after infection, memory B cells lingered in the bone marrow, ready to produce antibodies as needed.
Public Healthhhsbroadcaster.com

U.S. may not reach herd immunity, experts say

While herd immunity was previously thought of as the way to bring the pandemic to an end, experts say it is unlikely to be achieved. The World Health Organization defines herd immunity as “the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.” When enough people are vaccinated, infection no longer spreads from person to person.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children mimicking Kawasaki disease

Arch Cardiovasc Dis. 2021 May 24:S1875-2136(21)00091-7. doi: 10.1016/j.acvd.2021.04.005. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has been characterized by high transmission rates and high mortality in adults with predisposing factors, including age>70 years, obesity, diabetes, systemic hypertension and other underlying diseases. During the second week of viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome can occur and carries high mortality. Unlike most common respiratory viruses, children seem to be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and generally develop mild disease with low mortality. However, clusters of severe shock associated with high levels of cardiac biomarkers and unusual vasoplegia requiring inotropes, vasopressors and volume loading have recently been described. Both the clinical symptoms (i.e. high and persistent fever, gastrointestinal disorders, skin rash, conjunctival injection and dry cracked lips) and the biological signs (e.g. elevated C-reactive protein/procalcitonin and high levels of ferritinaemia) mimicked Kawasaki disease. In most cases, intravenous immunoglobin therapy improved cardiac function and led to full recovery within a few days. Adjunctive steroid therapy and sometimes biotherapy (e.g. anti-interleukin 1Ra and anti-interleukin 6 monoclonal antibodies) were often necessary. Although almost all children fully recovered within a week, some of them later developed coronary artery dilation or aneurysm. Thus, a new “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” related to SARS-CoV-2 has recently been described. Similarities with Kawasaki disease and the physiopathology of this syndrome still need further exploration.
ScienceNPR

Scientists Say It's Time For America To End Fixation On Herd Immunity

How will the pandemic end? The answer sometimes gets boiled down to two words - herd immunity. This is a tipping point when enough people are either infected or vaccinated, and the virus has nowhere left to spread. But as NPR's Geoff Brumfiel reports, some scientists think the fixation with herd immunity needs to come to an end.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Global Virus Network Analysis Suggests Measles, Polio And Tuberculosis Vaccines May Boost Immunity To Coronavirus

May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition comprised of human and animal virologists from 63 Centers of Excellence and 11 Affiliates in 35 countries, and colleagues today published a perspective proposing that live attenuated vaccines (LAVs), such as those for tuberculosis, measles, and polio, may induce protective innate immunity that mitigate other infectious diseases, triggering the human body's natural emergency response to infections including COVID-19 as well as future pandemic threats.
Public Healthpolygraph.info

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - May 19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​. Claim: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of 50,000 daily deaths in India as it battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Verdict: False. Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse. Social...
Science10NEWS

Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria. The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity. Let’s connect the dots. Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity and...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden's goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached.
ScienceNature.com

What scientists know about new, fast-spreading coronavirus variants

Since the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.617 was first reported in India late last year, it has spread to dozens of other countries — including the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where it has become dominant in some regions. Researchers have since identified three subtypes, known as B.1.617.1...
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

For some, virus immunity may last a lifetime

Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have recovered...
FitnessFuturity

Western diet may damage these immune cells in gut

Eating a Western diet impairs the gut immune system in ways that could increase the risk of infection and inflammatory bowel disease, new research in mice and humans indicates. The study shows that a diet high in sugar and fat causes damage to Paneth cells, immune cells in the gut...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Alpha-mangostin inhibits dengue virus production and pro-inflammatory cytokine/chemokine expression in dendritic cells.

Alpha-mangostin inhibits dengue virus production and pro-inflammatory cytokine/chemokine expression in dendritic cells. Petlada Yongpitakwattana, Atthapan Morchang, Aussara Panya, Nunghathai Sawasdee, Pa-Thai Yenchitsomanus. Article Affiliation:. Petlada Yongpitakwattana. Abstract:. Dengue virus (DENV) is transmitted to humans via the bite of an Aedes mosquito, causing dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, or dengue shock...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists discover a new genetic form of ALS in children

In a study of 11 medical-mystery patients, an international team of researchers led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health and the Uniformed Services University (USU) discovered a new and unique form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Unlike most cases of ALS, the disease began attacking these patients during childhood, worsened more slowly than usual, and was linked to a gene, called SPTLC1, that is part of the body's fat production system. Preliminary results suggested that genetically silencing SPTLC1 activity would be an effective strategy for combating this type of ALS.