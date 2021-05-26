newsbreak-logo
New: mograph.tools React for After Effects is Now Available

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMograph.tools React is a Layer Repeater + Effector for After Effects. With a few clicks, React creates a grid, radial or linear repeater for any layer. mograph.tools React lets you create grid, radial or linear repeaters & control with falloff, random and step effectors. It's super simple, super quick!. With...

Windows Terminal 1.9 preview is now available with new Quake Mode

A new preview for Windows Terminal is here. Featuring a new Quake Mode that lets you open a Terminal window from anywhere. It can now also be set as the default termonal handler on Windows. Microsoft has announced a new preview build of its popular Windows Terminal application today, featuring...
Agriculturepharmaceutical-technology.com

Digiflow Systems Flowmeters are Now Available!

The Digiflow flowmeters have specifically been developed for use in wide range of applications, such as (fine) chemicals, water treatment, agriculture, food processing, paper processing and other end-use/OEM applications. The flowmeters come in different models which are suitable for single-use or long-term use. The flowmeter design makes it an integral...
Electronicstoolfarm.com

New: LetsMotion Particle Pro is Now Available

LetsMotion Particle Pro is an easy way to create professional particle effects in After Effects. It is powered by Superluminal Stardust, which is required and must be purchased separately. LetsMotion Particle Pro. LetsMotion Particle Pro is the easiest way to create professional particle effects in After Effects. Powered by Stardust...
Computersbanklesstimes.com

Limit Orders Now Available on PlasmaFinance

DeFi traders on PlasmaSwap can now trade digital assets as if they were using a conventional exchange, setting the precise entry and exit points to buy or sell tokens at their preferred price. This is made possible through the Limit Order feature just released on PlasmaFinance, the all-in-one DeFi dashboard...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft Teams new in-meeting share UI now available on Windows, macOS

Microsoft has been testing a new in-meeting share experience for Teams on Windows 10 and macOS. The feature was first previewed in January and Microsoft started tested it with some users in April, and the new in-meeting share interface is now available for everyone. The revised in-meeting sharing experience has...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

New version of Success: Highway code now available!

Become the ace of the highway code for the many new questions / answers and courses dedicated to motorcycles and scooters!. Paris, May 20, 2021 – Life of microorganisms Glad to announce that the new version of the game Success: Highway code Now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and digitally on PC (Steam / Microsoft Store). New content is included in this new version, and 500 additional questions / answers and new special motorcycle and scooter DLC.
Computersmachamradio.com

WSJT-X 2.4.0 now available

The WSJT-X development team has announced the General Availability (GA) release of version 2.4.0. WSJT-X 2.4.0 General Availability Release adds new Q65 mode functionality and decoder optimizations and repairs several defects and regressions discovered in the RC4 and v2.3.1 GA releases. Since the release candidates documented below this final release includes the following enhancements and defect repairs. - On MS Windows WSJT-X now ships with a DLL version of the Hamlib library, specifically Hamlib version 4.2. This should allow Hamlib bug fixes to resolved by the user replacing the DLL with an updated version. - Repair a defect with own call decode highlighting when callsigns with a common root are decoded. - Q65 message averaging correctly disabled as be menu option. - Repair a regression with missing timestamps in AlL.TXT for the MSK144 mode. - Repair a defect in the selection of working frequencies matching the current band and mode combination. - WSPR band hopping mode now generates a tune up tone for bands where it is scheduled to transmit. - Repair a long standing defect per band tune and Tx power level memories. - More flexibility for inputting calls into the DX Call field, leading and trailing white space characters are allowed but ignored.
Video Gamesvideocardz.com

NVIDIA DLSS now available for No Man’s Sky and 8 other new games

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support in 49 games. NVIDIA DLSS ecosystem is growing. The manufacturer has collaborated with game studios to add DLSS support to 9 additional games, which has extended the support for DLSS to 49 titles in total. This is also the first time Virtual Reality games have received a DLSS update.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Console Commands Mod Is Now Available

Modders hit the ground running to rebuild the extensive options available for the original Mass Effect trilogy, including the return of console commands. For those looking for Mass Effect Legendary Edition console commands (which has been a lot, my inbox is weeping), NexusMods has you covered. There are two notable...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Clubhouse now available globally on Android

Signal servers couldn't even handle the increase load to accommodate more users back when... And it was normal. The servers weren't thought for such high number of people. But nowadays Signal works very nice. I even ditched Telegram, because on Telegram the video calling was always blurry for me (also I had connection problems when using Telegram). On Signal is the same quality like on WhatsApp now, at least on video calling (the rest of the functions, I don't care).
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

New free update for Torchlight III available now

Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games have released a brand new update for their hack’n’slash dungeon crawler Torchlight III. This brand new update is free for Torchlight III adventurers on PC and console and welcomes the Cursed Captain class to the game, as well as new pet species and more. Watch the new trailer below to see this new character class in action.
Shoppingfbtb.net

Daily Bugle Now Available!

The massive $299.99 76178 Daily Bugle set is now available LEGO.com. You have to be a VIP member to buy. If not, you’ll have to wait until June 1 to get it. That being said, I loaded up the product page in an incognito browser and saw the “Add to Bag” button so it may be available for everyone. (update: they seemed to have fixed this glitch) I know I said it was going to be a Day 1 purchase for myself, but now that the reality distortion field has subsided and the excitement has died down some, I’m going to wait for a meaningful promo to come along. I’d suggest doing the same to everyone reading this. A polybag, a buildable set, double VIP points, a little extra something to go along with your purchase would be nice. I know it’s a bit of a mixed message, but this is the way things like this go sometimes.
Hobbiessavingseafood.org

Federal Commercial Fishing Regulations are Now Available in the New Fish Rules Commercial App

Federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council have partnered with Fish Rules, LLC to create an app to host up-to-date, accurate commercial regulations. Now available for free in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, this mobile application is ready for download immediately.