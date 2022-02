Today’s work environment is more competitive than ever. At Suffield High School (SHS) students can learn about career opportunities through our Career Internship Program. This program allows our students to bridge the gap between academics and the workplace enabling them to develop life-long skills. Thanks to the generosity of our local community, SHS seniors have the chance to work with local employers who teach them about their organizations and expose them to career opportunities.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO