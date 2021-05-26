YESTERDAY in SUPES: A Bad Drought Year Coming, and What Should We Do About It? Plus: An Embarrassing About-Face on an Expensive Non-Solution to Our Payroll Problems

This year’s drought is shaping up to be very, very bad. Juvenile salmon in the Klamath River system are already starting to perish in “catastrophic” numbers, with low flows as the primary cause. It looks very likely that the Eel River will fail to reach the sea later this year, as last happened during the 2014 drought. The soil and the vegetation, especially in the inland areas, are parched, and the likelihood for wildfire is high. Some areas might have problems getting drinking water.