Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has dedicated a prestigious rights award to all political prisoners in Russia and in Belarus, his daughter told a summit of rights defenders on Tuesday. "My dad asked me today to give this award to every single political prisoner in Russia and Belarus," Daria Navalnaya said in a video statement to the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, citing a letter from her father. "He wrote that most of them are in a much worse situation compared to me, because they're not as well known or famous," the 20-year-old said in her first public comments since her father's jailing in February. "They should know that they are not alone or forgotten about."