Governor directs state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as strong thunderstorms containing damaging winds, hail, and lightening are forecast today
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across the state this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main threats from these storms are damaging wind, large hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. But meteorologists believe conditions could spark the potential for isolated tornadoes.