Governor directs state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as strong thunderstorms containing damaging winds, hail, and lightening are forecast today

A windblown dust advisory will go into effect Monday afternoon in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due to strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting westerly wind speeds between 25 and 35 mph in the mountains and deserts, with gusts between 50 and 60 mph, triggering the dust advisory, which will be in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.