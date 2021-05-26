SMCSO Youth Gun Violence Task Force Continues Arrests
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - On Friday, May 21, 2021, the Youth Gun Violence Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant on De’Quan Savien Gantt Sr., age 20 of Lexington Park, for Malicious Destruction of Property. Task force personnel located Gantt at the Patuxent River Hotel in Lexington Park. When deputies attempted to place Gantt under arrest as he exited his vehicle and approached the hotel, Gantt assaulted a deputy and fled on foot through an adjacent shopping center. Prior to being apprehended, Gantt discarded an item into a hedgerow. A K-9 scan of the area resulted in the recovery of loaded Smith and Wesson .380 handgun. Gantt was arrested and charged with the following:www.thebaynet.com