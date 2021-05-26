SMCSO Youth Gun Violence Task Force Continues Arrests

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - On May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the report of a disturbance with shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and no victim or evidence of a shooting was located. At approximately 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the report of an individual who had been shot at a bar in Mechanicsville. A female victim, age 38, was located with two gunshot wounds to her leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.