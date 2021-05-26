‘Black Cotton’ #2 is about as relevant as it gets

I have been noticing commercials running on TV regarding "getting the facts on the Covid vaccines." The commercials feature all black people, who obviously are the target group needing to get more vaxed. Nationally, both blacks and Latinos are getting less vaxed than whites and Asians. So why is this? Reasons amongst Latinos are fear of infertility, machismo, religion, myths on social media, and fear of the government knowing their legal status for being in the country. For blacks it is a distrust in the government, rather contradictory as they overwhelming vote for government controlling Democrats. Polls show that about 37% of Latinos will not get vaxed. About 20 to 25% of blacks. Democrats complain that white Republicans are the ones refusing to get vaxed and claim reasons of inequity and racism for minorities not doing so. But evidence shows other explanations. Remember during the election campaign, it was Democrats like Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and disgraced Cuomo who threw doubts onto the vaccines because of their hate for Trump.