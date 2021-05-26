newsbreak-logo
‘Black Cotton’ #2 is about as relevant as it gets

By Ronnie Gorham
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Black Cotton #2 recaps the tragic event of a white woman named Elizabeth Nightingale being wrongfully profiled and shot by a Black police officer name Zion Cotton. Usually, whenever we hear of a tragic story about a person being shot by cops, people post inspirational memes, plan a funeral, or protest. But what happens to the victim if they survive? For those individuals lucky enough to live on after such a fatal encounter with police, Black Cotton #2 gives an interesting perspective of what that scenario would look like. Black Cotton #2 is another solid issue that talks about privilege, accountability, and the things people with authority are unwilling to do to rectify a situation.

