newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The World Reopening Will Lead to High-Energy Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

By Jasmin Rosemberg
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this year’s virtual Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco channeled Cinderella in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown and Cynthia Erivo caught eyes in neon Valentino Couture. But at the very same show, Jason Sudeikis donned a tie-dyed hoodie and Jodie Foster accepted her award clad in Prada pajamas. The dichotomy continued at the SAG Awards: Daniel Kaluuya rocked Louis Vuitton pajamas, while Leslie Odom Jr. debuted a rainbow Berluti suit. Emma Corrin paired her Prada dress with combat boots, and Jurnee Smollett brought the glamour in a Zuhair Murad gown.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Goreski
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Golden Globes#Primetime Emmy#Union Station#The Television Academy#Lovecraft Country#Dolce Gabbana#The Sag Awards#Variety Amazon#Twitter#Facebook#Neon Valentino Couture#Celebs#Dress#Green Costume#Gowns#Hot Pink Versace#Prada Pajamas#Casual Formalwear#Winter Kudos Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsFast Company

See Netflix’s first high-end fashion line

Netflix creates binge-worthy content. But starting this summer, the tech giant will try its hand at producing luxurious ball gowns. Netflix is collaborating with Halston, the American luxury brand, to create a 10-piece capsule collection of gowns priced between $995 and $1,595. The looks—available for preorder in June—are inspired by archival designs featured in the new Netflix biopic about Roy Halston Frowick, the designer who launched the fashion house in 1968. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on Netflix last week. If you fall in love with a dress you see on-screen, you’ll be able to own it.
Designers & CollectionsMarietta Daily Journal

What to stream: 'Halston' and films that explore the fashion world

The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix this past weekend, bringing a much needed dose of '70s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly-draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose ‘70s-style vices were second to none.
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Could Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') Challenge Mbedu or Taylor-Joy?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
ApparelThe Drum

‘The potential is enormous’: why high fashion brands are getting into gaming

You’d think the virtual realms of Animal Crossing and League of Legends would be the last place to find the likes of Louis Vuitton, Valentino or Marc Jacobs. Yet there they are. Fashion houses traditionally catering to an elite minority are now donning their collections on millions of in-game avatars. Seemingly an odd pairing, high fashion’s migration to gaming is in fact a well-played move that will open them up to a whole new world of shoppers.
Beauty & Fashiontomandlorenzo.com

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the World Premiere of “Cruella”

Can we just? Pause here for a sec? Because we literally got teary-eyed typing the words “at the world premiere” in the headline. We knew these days would return (despite all the think pieces on how Things Will Never Be The Same Again or or about how The Red Carpet Is Dead Forever), but take it from two folks from the very small pool of people who care about such things (shoutout to our girls Heather and Jessica), it is a joy and a relief to be back doing the work of being total bitches again.
InternetPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Justine Skye, Lenny Kravitz, and More

If you were looking for summer braid inspiration, this past week on Instagram had you covered. Yara Shahidi shared a post of her “final form”: a braided crown by hairstylist SherriAnn Cole-Robertson and a flick of liner courtesy of makeup artist Emily Cheng. Meanwhile, Justine Skye's braided, circular updo by pro Preston Wada was giving full "chic summer Olympics" goodness, while Tracee Ellis Ross topped off her peachy look with a few swoopy plaits.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

10 of Anya Taylor-Joy's best fashion moments

Anya Taylor-Joy is fast becoming one of our favourite celebrities to watch out for when it comes to style. What sets the actress apart is the way you can immediately feel her unique sense of personal taste with every ensemble: whether she's guest presenting Saturday Night Live, attending the the Met Gala, channelling Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globes or walking the red carpet at one of her many film premieres, she always looks authentically herself. (Finding your own personal style can take a while; for some guidance, follow these five lessons in finding your own personal style, here).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Devon Lee Carlson, and More

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bad Bunny post a dreamy look on the feed. The last time was when he wore a crop top in a bathroom selfie that showed off his washboard abs. But no fear, the babetastic artist gave us an eyeful in what looks like to be a private plane selfie: he wore a sky blue t-shirt, a shorts set with a matching hat, and a workwear-style brown jacket covered in pins. So what was Bad Bunny up to? I guess we’ll have to wait and see what he drops next.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

Last week, summer 2021’s color palette was in full effect thanks to a series of electric outfits in tropical hues. Saweetie gave the Billboard Music Awards red carpet its couture moment in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown so richly saturated its apricot color seemed to burst off the screen. Though its tiers of satin revealed only a hint of the tulle, the look reflected Valli’s bombastic glamour. At an event where guests are often barely clothed, the “icy princess” and her rococo ruffles classed up the joint.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Chic Vacation Dress With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is continuing her streak of impressive vacation ensembles this week alongside her husband Joe Manganiello. Arriving at their favorite secret vacation spot which Vergara refers to as “casachipichipi,” the couple showed off their stylish summer attire on Instagram last night. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” actress herself modeled a twist-neck pink sundress with a maxi fit and a unique nature-inspired design across the ruffled skirt.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

From coworkers to so much more! Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles took fans by surprise with their whirlwind romance, which began when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. The duo made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021. A source...
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Miranda Kerr Pops in ’70s-Inspired Floral Dress and YSL Platforms for Dinner with Kourtney Kardashian

Florals for spring? Miranda Kerr knows just how to make them fresh for the season. The supermodel donned a Gucci x Ken Scott silk minidress, boasting a gardens’ worth of vibrant multicolored flowers, for an LA dinner with Kourtney Kardashian filmed by British Vogue. Kerr paired the bold number with equally eye-catching 5-inch red suede platform sandals from Saint Laurent.
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner makes the case for cowboy boots

Kendall Jenner gave us a dose of street style inspiration this week when she was pictured out in Los Angeles wearing two classic fashion staples - the slip dress and the cowboy boot. In a post-pandemic world, when shopping for timeless, versatile items is top of the agenda, Jenner's look...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing cut outs, so naturally, we want to wear cut outs. On Sunday, the “black-ish” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in “work” clothes. Posing from her backyard, Ross sported a turquoise set from Maisie Wilen. The look featured a perforated turtleneck and coordinating pants. Ssense.com offers the top in pink for $272.