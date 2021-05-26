Cancel
Owego, NY

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

By Nancy Brown
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis little 5-month-old female is called Chipper. I think she should have been called bright eyes. Every picture that I took of her was with her eyes wide open, at least eight times. I have had other kitties that I took 30 pictures and none of them were with their eyes open.

