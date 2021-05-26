newsbreak-logo
Nations League, Return to U.S. Will Bring Things Full Circle for USMNT's Yunus Musah

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Yunus Musah make his commitment to the U.S. officially official, he'll get the chance to do something he hasn't done since he was born. Musah, the 18-year-old U.S. national team midfielder, was born in New York when his mother was visiting relatives, something that has been well-documented by now. He hasn't been back to the U.S. since, he said Wednesday, but with the upcoming Concacaf Nations League finals in Denver, Musah will return to his birth nation. And when the current U.S. camp is over, he plans on paying a visit to the Big Apple.

