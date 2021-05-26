Cancel
Telit Network Provides First-of-kind Cellular Connectivity IoT Access to 600+ 2G, 3G and 4G LTE Networks in 190 Countries

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNew Telit cloud-native core network enables new packaging and pricing models of narrowband and broadband 2G, 3G and 4G data plans leveraging 600+ mobile networks, for fast, flexible, global rollout of cellular IoT services. Expert-designed georedundancy, enterprise-grade VPN, private APNs, end-to-end QoS controls customized to corporate IT and business specifications...

iotbusinessnews.com
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Verizon Business On Site 5G Provides A Private Network For Companies

Verizon announced that Verizon Business On Site 5G is launching. On Site 5G is a private 5G network for enterprise and public sector. This will be perfect for companies that need to have instant access to 5G networks because less congestion will be on the private networks. The new On...
Technologymuninetworks.org

5G and the Future of Cellular Networks - Episode 16 of Connect This!

On Episode 16 of the Connect This! show, co-hosts Christopher and Travis Carter (USI Fiber) are joined by Sascha Segan (lead mobile analyst at PCMag.com) and Virgilio Fiorese (formerly of Ericsson, currently Senior Sales Director, Mavenir) to dig into 5G and the next generation of cellular networks to try and divorce the hype from the current and coming reality.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G unveiled with LTE connectivity & refreshed designs

HMD Global may not yet be a force to reckon with in the high-end smartphone market but when it comes to feature phones, the Nokia brand is one of the major players with millions of units in shipments annually. A recent report by Counterpoint shows that the Finnish company shipped 11 million feature phones in Q1 2021 alone. To further shore up its market share in that segment, HMD has announced two new feature phones – Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Secure data communication IoT and wireless sensor network for COVID-19

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been much flaunted as the future of sensors and controllers allowing remote access to environmental and other information and facilitating feedback systems that would otherwise require human intervention. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote sensing and remote control of equipment has become increasingly important.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cellular And LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems Market Report 2021: Overview Of The Main Wide Area Networking Technologies For The Internet Of Things

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The analyst estimates that global cellular IoT module shipments increased by 14 percent to a new record level of 303 million in 2020. Annual revenues grew slower at 8 percent to reach US$ 3.4 billion.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Keysight’s New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operators To Verify Quality Of Experience Across Multiple 4G And 5G Networks

Scalable solution delivers a complete set of measurements via a single drive test. Keysight Technologies, Inc. a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Nemo Network Benchmarking solution (NBM), which enables mobile operators to verify end-user quality of experience (QoE) across multiple 5G new radio (NR) and 4G LTE networks.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Broadband IoT set to overtake 2G and 3G

Today, Ericsson unveiled their June Mobility Report, which highlights key projections for the next phase of 5G in the U.S. and abroad, as well as insights on AI, 5G spectrum and wireless WAN. This year’s report also includes a focus on the future of IoT connectivity. During 2021, broadband IoT...
Technologyrestechtoday.com

Access Networks Adds Unmanaged Option to its Cloud-Based Wireless Controller

Access Networks is making it even easier for integrators to monitor and manage clients’ enterprise-grade home networks. Adding to its recently released cloud-based solution ARCC (Advanced, Resilient Cloud Controller), Access Networks now offers ARCC as an unmanaged service that can be added to any access point purchase. Simplicity During Deployment...
Computersarxiv.org

Optimal Status Update for Caching Enabled IoT Networks: A Dueling Deep R-Network Approach

In the Internet of Things (IoT) networks, caching is a promising technique to alleviate energy consumption of sensors by responding to users' data requests with the data packets cached in the edge caching node (ECN). However, without an efficient status update strategy, the information obtained by users may be stale, which in return would inevitably deteriorate the accuracy and reliability of derived decisions for real-time applications. In this paper, we focus on striking the balance between the information freshness, in terms of age of information (AoI), experienced by users and energy consumed by sensors, by appropriately activating sensors to update their current status. Particularly, we first depict the evolutions of the AoI with each sensor from different users' perspective with time steps of non-uniform duration, which are determined by both the users' data requests and the ECN's status update decision. Then, we formulate a non-uniform time step based dynamic status update optimization problem to minimize the long-term average cost, jointly considering the average AoI and energy consumption. To this end, a Markov Decision Process is formulated and further, a dueling deep R-network based dynamic status update algorithm is devised by combining dueling deep Q-network and tabular R-learning, with which challenges from the curse of dimensionality and unknown of the environmental dynamics can be addressed. Finally, extensive simulations are conducted to validate the effectiveness of our proposed algorithm by comparing it with five baseline deep reinforcement learning algorithms and policies.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Sensys Networks Selects CAP-XX Ultra Thin Supercapacitors for In-Road Wireless Vehicle Detection IoT System

SYDNEY (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that Sensys Networks, developer of an advanced in-roadway Wireless Vehicle Detection System, has selected the CAP-XX DMT470 supercap for its FlexMag Flush and Deep Sensor IoT devices. Sensys Networks chose the CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors for their low ESR which enables the high burst of power needed for the device’s data transmissions, and for their thin form factor which fits easily inside the small (L x H x W) 7.4cm x 7.4cm x 5.6cm wireless in-pavement or below bridge installed sensors.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Building a Machine Network Based on Blockchain to Create a New IoT Era

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mankind is entering the era of "connection of all things" Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Recently, the Ministry of industry and information technology released the key industries and application scenarios of "5G + industrial Internet", marking that China's 5G application has shifted from exploration to promotion. 5G has three characteristics: high speed, low delay and wide connection, which will promote the consumer Internet forward to the industrial Internet, and finally build an intelligent world of "everything connected".
Technologyarxiv.org

Energy Prioritized Caching for Cellular D2D Networks

Multimedia content transmission heavily taxes network resources and puts a significant burden on wireless systems in terms of capacity and energy consumption. In this context, device-to-device (D2D) paradigm has a utilitarian value to alleviate the network burden by utilizing short-range transmissions with less energy cost. For the realization of proper D2D networking, caching in devices is essential. Additionally, caching needs to operate efficiently with the aim of realizing network-wide energy improvements. To this end, we study multimedia caching in cellular D2D networks and propose an energy prioritized D2D caching (EPDC) algorithm in this work. We also investigate the optimal caching policy in that system setting. The impact of device capacity and D2D transmission range on energy consumption is studied by focusing on different operation modes such as D2D and base station transmissions. According to the simulation results, EPDC algorithm has substantial energy-efficiency gains over the commonly utilized Least Recently Used (LRU) algorithm and content-based caching algorithms PDC and SXO. For larger D2D transmission ranges, this improvement becomes more evident.
Computersvmware.com

2 separate host lose network connectivity daily

Ive been experiencing this issue for some time and Im not sure what to do or where to look anymore. I have 2 hosts running Esxi 6.7 with 2 separate nics both are. both speeds are set to auto negotiate here are the errors I get. 2021-06-10T14:01:22.461Z: [netCorrelator] 5220302435117us: [vob.net.pg.uplink.transition.down]...
Businesssatellitetoday.com

ST Engineering iDirect and AXESS Networks Work to Better Connectivity in Mexico

ST Engineering iDirect and AXESS Networks are joining forces to bring better connectivity to remote parts of Mexico. The two companies announced a new deal June 15, in which ST Engineering iDirect will provide AXESS Networks with the first Newtec Dialog XIF hub deployed in Mexico to connect remote communities and businesses. The hub will be utilized by AXESS Networks’ customer, mobile operator Altan, to deliver 4G mobile services to rural sites across the region.
TechnologyLight Reading

New CableLabs specs to drive access network optionality

CABLE NEXT-GEN EUROPE DIGITAL SYMPOSIUM – A new set of CableLabs specs will ensure that cable operators won't be pigeonholed into one access network technology or another, providing optionality as they weigh whether to upgrade their existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks to DOCSIS 4.0 or make a full pivot to fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP).
Computersarxiv.org

Deep Phasor Networks: Connecting Conventional and Spiking Neural Networks

In this work, we extend standard neural networks by building upon an assumption that neuronal activations correspond to the angle of a complex number lying on the unit circle, or 'phasor.' Each layer in such a network produces new activations by taking a weighted superposition of the previous layer's phases and calculating the new phase value. This generalized architecture allows models to reach high accuracy and carries the singular advantage that mathematically equivalent versions of the network can be executed with or without regard to a temporal variable. Importantly, the value of a phase angle in the temporal domain can be sparsely represented by a periodically repeating series of delta functions or 'spikes'. We demonstrate the atemporal training of a phasor network on standard deep learning tasks and show that these networks can then be executed in either the traditional atemporal domain or spiking temporal domain with no conversion step needed. This provides a novel basis for constructing deep networkswhich operate via temporal, spike-based calculations suitable for neuromorphic computing hardware.
Computersuams.edu

Network Firewall Replacement June 24 Will Interrupt Internet Connections

June 22, 2021 | On June 24 at 10:10 p.m., UAMS IT will be replacing our primary network firewall device for campus connectivity. The upgrade is necessary in order to provide the highest degree of protection against advanced cybersecurity threats. This work will cause an approximately 5 minute disruption in all internet connections including all users using remote services (VPN/Global Connect).
Internetpaloaltonetworks.com

Make Internet Access Safe - Adopt Zero Trust Network Security!

As Lee Klarich outlined in his recent post, Zero Trust is a necessary approach to cyber-security that Palo Alto Networks is ideally suited for making internet access safe. To deliver on the promise of Zero Trust, you need a comprehensive approach, and our solutions make it significantly easier for our customers to:
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Eutelsat ADVANCE: A network solution for end-to-end managed connectivity services

Eutelsat Communications has launched Eutelsat ADVANCE, a global network solution for unlimited reach in a world where increasing digitalisation is having a massive impact on connectivity requirements for businesses. Eutelsat ADVANCE is an end-to-end managed connectivity service, including network interconnection, a management portal and APIs for service providers and their...