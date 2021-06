Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, and producer Gwen Bunn ended 2020 on a high note with a string of singles showcasing her talented voice and highly valued skills as a hit maker. Bunn’s single, “Between The Lines,” featuring her idol Faith Evans and sampling “Soon As I Get Home,” continues to make an impact, recently entering the top 15 on the R&B radio chart and amassing over five million streams worldwide. Today, she is sharing the official video for the single, which premiered exclusively on BET. It was directed by Sam McKnight and reunites the two generational voices of contemporary R&B.