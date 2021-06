The Yankees may have won their series in Tampa Bay, but you’d be forgiven for thinking the offense is still not up to par. This is the Bronx Bombers, not the Bronx Bummers, but the bats haven’t performed to the level we’ve all expected so far in 2021. Thankfully, Camden Yards always seems as a tonic for poor hitting, and the Yankees will look to right the offensive ship with three games in Baltimore starting tonight.