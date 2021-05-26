Several CSU football kickoff times announced

Head Coach: Clay Helton (7th Season) 2020 Record: 5-1 (5-1 in Pac-12) Key Returners: QB - Kedon Slovis, WR - Drake London, LB - Drake Jackson. The bad news for USC heading into the Fall of 2021 is that their offense, headlined by quarterback star and NFL prospect Kedon Slovis, should be the bright spot of their roster and simply isn’t. After all, head coach Clay Helton has a signature piece in Slovis, a room of tailbacks that would make any head coach sleep well at night, a solid receiving core and oh yeah, four returning starting offensive linemen. Yet still, in their Spring Game, it was USC’s defense who stole the show with eight sacks and a few picks to leave many wondering if the hype for this group isn’t warranted just yet.