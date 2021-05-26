newsbreak-logo
Several CSU football kickoff times announced

9NEWS
 5 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team will open the 2021 season on a Friday night. The Rams' opener against FCS runner-up South Dakota State has been moved to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, the team announced Wednesday. The Mountain West also announced TV designations from CBS for a...

