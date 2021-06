The Mirror was roundly criticized by many when we posited this back in February of 2020. We were mocked for this story also. The fact that corrupt scientists, biased intelligence analysts, and arrogant news reporters rejected the lab leak theory of the coronavirus origin for over a year is crazy. Those that were wrong should be called out. The lab leak theory didn’t change. It didn’t suddenly become credible. It didn’t jump from crazy to reasonable. The theory has always been the same. The people like NY Times, Washington Post who got it wrong just changed their minds. They are writing about themselves, with zero self awareness.