We’re getting close to “college football preview magazine season,” and the teasers are starting to appear. One is the Athlon Sports Preseason Top 25, unveiled Tuesday. There were some, shall we say, furrowed brows around here when ESPN’s first Football Power Index of 2021 had Boise State at No. 78. Athlon shows the Broncos as having “just missed” its Top 25, which seems more logical for a traditional power coming off a sub-par season and a new coaching hire. None of Boise State’s opponents in the upcoming season are ranked. Athlon has six teams in the “just missed” category. UCF? “Just missed.” Oklahoma State? “Just missed.” The Broncos, Golden Knights and Cowboys must be part of a play-in tournament for the Top 25, right? Oh, and Auburn “just missed,” too.