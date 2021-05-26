Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers: Wizards' Bradley Beal Respects Matisse Thybulle's Defense

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyJ17_0aCIEyih00

There was a point during Game 1 between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers when Sixers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle guarded Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal one-on-one.

As Thybulle was playing tight on Beal, looking to shut down the guy who averaged the second-most points per game throughout the 2020-2021 season, the Philly crowd of over 11,000 got riled up.

Everybody wanted to see the second-year guard put the clamps on the seasoned veteran in the playoffs. Thybulle played his cards right, but Beal had the better hand. He swiftly drove to the basket and got his shot up, draining two of his 33 points.

After collecting the basket, Beal mocked the crowd for hyping up the matchup before he beat Thybulle one-on-one to the basket. While the Wizards guard seemed to be downplaying Thybulle's ability to guard him during the game, Beal didn't hesitate to offer credit to Thybulle two days later.

Following a Tuesday afternoon practice session, Beal met with the media via Zoom. When asked about the second-year Sixers guard, Beal had nothing but positive things to say about the defensive standout.

“He’s very similar to Ben (Simmons)," Beal explained. "He’s tall, has long arms, he’s physical and is a willing defender. I think that’s what separates a lot of guys in the league. He takes pride in defending. He doesn’t care about what happens on offense, if he’s involved, or gets shots. His job is to keep me from doing what I do, and I respect that."

Beal had a similar sentiment regarding Ben Simmons' defensive value. As he noted the size difference and athleticism as a reason why the matchups against Thybulle and Simmons are difficult, Beal believes the fact that they take pride in being lockdown defenders is what helps them succeed on that side of the ball.

"(Matisse Thybulle) goes out and competes at a high level," Beal continued. "To see he’s only in his second year, to be a willing defender as he is that’s a good sign. His trajectory can only go up, but I definitely try to make it as tough on him as possible -- make him work and try to move him.”

Thybulle and the Sixers will face off against Beal and the Wizards once again on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the series. Although Beal had a solid game, scoring 33 on Philly's defense, Washington failed to overcome the Sixers in South Philly. We'll see if the outcome is any different on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
145
Followers
527
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#The Washington Wizards#Sixers Guard#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Jgrassonba#The Game#Veteran#Lockdown Defenders#South Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Zoom
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Bradley Beal to play against Celtics

Ohm Youngmisuk: Scott Brooks says everyone feels good but that the medical staff will be in constant communication with Bradley Beal to see how he feels, especially in the second half. Beal said yesterday that his hamstring isn't 100 percent and has to be managed. 17 hours ago – via...
NBAdarnews.com

Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. The Sixers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and securing home court in the East playoffs....
NBAMavs Moneyball

NBA Awards

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.
NBAgwinnettprepsports.com

East’s top seed in hand, Sixers cap regular season vs. Magic

Not that long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers started 1-30 and finished 10-72. They've come a long way since that 2015-16 season. The Sixers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday night with a 122-97 win over the Orlando Magic. The Sixers will host the Magic in the regular-season finale Sunday night, though look for the starters to rest the entire game.
NBACBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With a number of regulars sitting, the rookie will be in the lineup alongside George Hill, Furkan Korkmaz, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton. May 12, 2021 12:48 AM. 76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 11 points off...
NBALeader-Herald

Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Pacers

WASHINGTON — After one loss back when the Washington Wizards were struggling through a coronavirus-disrupted, injury-depleted and defense-optional stretch of the season that put them 15 games below .500, Russell Westbrook gathered his teammates to speak his mind. According to coach Scott Brooks, Westbrook delivered a “very passionate, very direct...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: 76ers and Magic's Starting Lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Magic in Orlando on Friday evening, and it is a tale of two teams in totally different spots in the standings with only a handful of games left in the NBA season. The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, have gone...
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

76ers lead wire to wire against Pistons

Joel Embiid scored 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their season-best eighth consecutive victory, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Philadelphia's Dwight Howard added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Howard (14,250 career rebounds) moved past Walt Bellamy (12,241) and into 11th place on...
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Embiid and the 76ers take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (21-50, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (48-23, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Orlando Magic. Embiid ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.5 points per game. The 76ers are 30-11 in conference games. Philadelphia averages 14.5...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Bradley Beal Reacts to Jayson Tatum 50 Points in Celtics vs Wizards

Bradley Beal was interviewed after the Wizards’ 118-100 loss vs the Celtics in the NBA play-in last night. He spoke about longtime friend Jayson Tatum and his 50-point performance. The media asked Beal about Tatum’s performance and this is what he had to say: “He’s a special talent. I’ve been...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.