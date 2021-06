Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Huskies picked up their 4th commit of the 2022 class last week when 3 star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford from Saguaro HS, AZ committed to UW. With what’s expected to be a smaller class I wanted to take a look at who could be the next commit in the 2022 class. Here are some candidates of who I think could be the next to join the class: