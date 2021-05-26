newsbreak-logo
‘This Is The Serena We Know and Love’: Serena Williams Seemingly Hits Back at Bleaching Rumors with New Photo

By Janesha Jones
Atlanta Blackstar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams is making sure fans know she’s in love with the skin she is in. On May 20, the legendary tennis player posted a photo wearing a two-piece set. Her honey-blond tresses rested on her shoulders as she fiercely glared into the camera. Although Williams did not say anything in the post, many fans believed she was trying to redeem herself from a previous photo she posted where her skin appeared to look much lighter than it actually is.

