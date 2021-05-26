newsbreak-logo
Rohnert Park, CA

KSRO Pet of the Week: Coby

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet our Pet of the Week from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, Coby. He is a five year old Huskie who was an owner surrender when they could no longer care for him. Coby is very active and loves to go for walks. He is playful and friendly but would be better with older kids rather than younger ones. Coby would do well with another active dog not cats.

Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
Rohnert Park, CAPress Democrat

‘Chat with the Chief’ Tuesday in Rohnert Park

The next Rohnert Park “Chat with the Chief” is slated for Tuesday. The hourlong event at 6 p.m. will feature returning guest host Sean Sage, the pastor at Calvary Chapel along with Rohnert Park Police Chief Tim Mattos. The city has asked anyone interested in asking questions in advance to...
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Publishers’ Corner

Restaurants are opening! In the May 1 issue, we featured the much-awaited reopening of Café Citti. Although Linda and Luca have moved their beloved Kenwood institution to Santa Rosa, their full menu is available for take-out in addition to lovely tables creek-side for casual dining. The Oak snack bar in Oakmont is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and steak night is back at Tips Roadside starting May 20. See our dining roundup on page 8 for more information on restaurants that are open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Cool-looking cactus for hot summer gardens

Statuesque, decorative, edible, capable of creating a fortress or fence, fire-resistant, bee-friendly, deer-resistant, requiring little to no water and with often flamboyant flowers, prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) can perform many functions in gardens. The most well-known prickly pear cacti are the almost spineless hybrids (Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia robusta), developed...
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Kathleen Hill: Mother’s Day adverts, Sebastiani closing and more

For many women it was a happy day, a sad day or both. Same for men remembering or reaching out to their moms. One thing I hope you didn’t do: Follow an old advertisement for “A Gift Mother will appreciate 365 days of the year. See Mother’s eyes gleam at this labor-saving gift. She’ll thank you every day of the year. The K & A is better because it can’t scratch, can’t tip over, or leave heat marks. And it’s built to last a lifetime. Add years to Mother’s life — give her the world’s best mop bucket – the K & A mop bucket, 5 years’ guarantee.”
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Bird feeders can go back out, but remain vigilant, officials say

Bacterial disease not completely gone, but North Bay bird feeders can go back up, officials say. Bird lovers have been waiting for months now for word that it’s safe to rehang and refill their feeders after a highly contagious bacterial disease killed untold thousands of songbirds over the winter and early spring.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Valley Forum: There but for fortune

They’re the American refugees, our homeless. Now you might be thinking, what do you mean our homeless, I didn’t make them homeless. They’re not my responsibility. And, strictly speaking, you’d be right. But we are a society of people that has chosen civilization, its laws and its accepted behaviors, and...
Rohnert Park, CAthecommunityvoice.com

History-1992 New life coming to old restaurant

Residents in the area of Adrian and College View Drive have become accustomed to the sight of the vacant A&W, once a center of activity in the Rohnert Park of yesteryear. But life will soon return to that corner as a Napa businessman has signed a long-term lease on the site from owner and city founder Maurice Fredricks to operate a convenience store.
Sonoma, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa wine group seeks applicants for $1M in scholarships for people of color; Mendocino nursery sells historic zinfandel grape vines

Napa Valley Vintners and United Negro College Fund have announced scholarship applications are now being accepted for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry. The first recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall. Last September, the winery trade group committed $1 million to the fund,...