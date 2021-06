There are several solar position applications in stores. So you don’t have to wait long, we’ve brought you closer to four apps. Summer is approaching little by little and the days are getting longer and longer. If you are going for a walk and looking for the best place with lots of sun, it is always useful to see how the sun is going in advance. You can do that with a Sun position appthat always shows you where the hot star is. So you don’t have to search long, we have four apps ready for you: two for Android and iOS devices.