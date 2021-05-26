Opinion: Pence’s Christofascist Employer is Writing Republican Voter Suppression Bills
Republicans in dozens of states are working feverishly to suppress voting rights because they hate democracy. But it should come as no surprise that there is a dark money group funding a Christofascist organization writing the legislation attacking democracy. It should also come as no revelation that former Vice President Mike Pence works for the fanatical evangelical organization going all in to elect Republicans.worldnewsera.com