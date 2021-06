Committed to being a good neighbor and good steward of the earth, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) has partnered with Scott County to offer a free residential food waste drop-off program for county residents. By collecting and composting food scraps from your kitchen, you can reduce greenhouse gases and help create nutrient-rich soil amendments. Do your part to be more environmentally friendly, starting with organics recycling at home. Together we can keep organics out of the trash—and put this waste to better use!