Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden’s pick to head A.T.F. faces fierce opposition at his confirmation hearing.

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Chipman, President Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, faced withering criticism during his confirmation hearing Wednesday from Republican senators over his history of scathing comments about gun ownership. Mr. Chipman, a two-decade veteran of the A.T.F. who has served as an adviser to...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T F#Republicans#President Biden#Republican Senate#Democratic Senate#Republican Senators#A T F#Antifa#N R A#Twitter#The White House#Mr Biden#Gun Laws#Veto Power#Democratic Leaders#Hearing#Senator Ted Cruz#Gun Control Groups#Firearms#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HHS
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsbrig.com

Biden ATF pick David Chipman botches assault rifle definition at hearing

President Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) struggled under questioning from Republican senators at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, declining to identify which guns he would want banned as assault weapons. “You have called for an assault weapons ban,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told...
Congress & Courtsthetrace.org

Biden’s ATF Pick Faces Senate Test

David Chipman, appearing in the Senate today, would be ATF’s first confirmed head since 2015. The longtime bureau agent-turned-gun reform advocate will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning alongside five other Biden nominees. The proceedings will stream here. Where Chipman stands on the issues: He’s drawn support from state Democratic attorneys general alongside the ire of gun rights groups and Republicans. As we reported last month, the 22-year veteran of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supports a stronger regulatory role for the agency that has for years been plagued by underfunding, questionable priorities, and successful National Rifle Association-backed efforts to stymie its power. 🚨Watch this space:🚨 Tomorrow, we’re publishing a major investigation about the agency Chipman is hoping to lead — a crucial part of the Biden administration plans to enact its gun violence prevention agenda.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s pick for IRS chief is now faced with implementing Biden’s economic agenda.

As a Beverly Hills tax attorney, Charles P. Rettig defended a venture capitalist whom the Internal Revenue Service accused of using sham methods to escape taxes on overseas operations. He represented the heirs of a millionaire defense contractor when the IRS came for part of their inheritance, and was hired by a billionaire who admitted to hiding profits in offshore accounts. When President Barack Obama tried stepping up IRS enforcement of wealthy tax cheats, Rettig warned of “audits from hell.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

House Republicans Call On Senate To Vote Against Biden’s ATF Nominee

Dozens of House Republicans urged the Senate to oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) in a letter Monday. Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, along with 68 other House Republicans, wrote a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky urging them to oppose ATF nominee David Chipman’s confirmation for being a threat to Americans’ Second Amendment rights.
Congress & Courtsdistincttoday.net

Voting Rights Bill Falters in Congress as States Race Ahead

WASHINGTON — In the national struggle over voting rights, Democrats have rested their hopes for turning back a wave of new restrictions in Republican-led states and expanding ballot access on their narrow majorities in Congress. Failure, they have repeatedly insisted, “is not an option.”. But as Republican efforts to clamp...
Presidential ElectionABC 15 News

Biden calls out Kyrsten Sinema for blocking agenda

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is calling out two fellow Democrats in explaining why he hasn't enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda. Biden noted that slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate have hamstrung legislative negotiations around key issues like voting rights. He...
Presidential ElectionKTBS

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden's plans to redefine the concept of infrastructure, with...