“Ideas come from everywhere. The reality is everybody in the world thinks they are a casting director,” says two-time Emmy Award-winning casting director John Papsidera in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). He contends this year with the first season of “The Flight Attendant,” which he cast with Beth Bowling and Kim Miscia, the two-time nominated pair that put Jon Hamm in “Mad Men” and gave Chadwick Boseman his first role. Papsidera continues, “The reality is that if you’re open to the process and open to doing your job in a real thoughtful — not ‘important,’ but thorough — way that those things come to you and it comes in all different shapes and manners, so I try and remain as open as I can to the process and to seeing people because that’s how you find people.”