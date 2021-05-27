4 splash pads to visit around Hall County

Travis Sayer, 4, plays in the water Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the new Oakwood splash pad. The splash pad is in Oakwood City Park, which is off Railroad Street in the downtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers

Looking for a fun way to cool off this summer? Here are four splash pads in Hall County perfect for kids to have fun in the water.

Frances Meadows Aquatic Center

Frances Meadows offers a large aquatic splash zone for kids of all ages. The zone has interactive features, kiddie slides, drop buckets and colorful rings spraying water from all directions. The play structure is perfect for kids to run around and enjoy the water splashing all around them. For bigger kids, there are two three-story slides that flow down into the pool with a current channel to relax and float in. Frances Meadows also offers an indoor heated pool and competition pool with swimming lanes. Out of the water, the facility has a fitness center and a pavilion with a playground.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 29

Where: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

How much: $6 for Hall County residents, $7 for residents outside Hall County

The Splash Pad at Laurel Park is tested Wednesday, May 26, 2021, but won't open until this Saturday. - photo by Scott Rogers

Laurel Park

The park’s splash pad has water spraying up from every direction with a large waterfall splashing down in the middle. Large and small sprinklers are set up for a fun walkway through the water. The pad is also fenced in with several benches on the inside to make sure everyone is safe while having fun. The park also features several playgrounds around the area, an outdoor volleyball court, two baseball fields, a walking trail and a dog park. Benches, tables and grills are set up all around the park. Large pavilions are also available next to the splash pad and playground.

When: Starting May 29: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $2 per child

Oakwood City Park

This bright blue splash pad offers a wide variety of interactive ways to enjoy the water. Water falls from tall fountains, water shoots out from the ground around the area and buckets of water splash down making for a fun zone to enjoy the water. A small pool and fun animal-themed fountains are perfect for smaller children to play in. Beach chairs are also set up around the splash pad for anyone wanting to relax in the sun. The park also has a large playground for kids to enjoy and a walking trail.

When: Starting Memorial Day weekend: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4101 Railroad St, Oakwood

How much: $3 per child; free for adults

Braselton Park

This splash pad centers around a tall tube that shoots out water into the air. Several streams of water also come out from the ground in varying heights. The splash pad is located next to the playground and is available for anyone to enter and use. A pavilion is also available to use at any time along with several tennis courts.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Where: 115 Harrison St, Braselton

How much: Free

Regional events

Experience local restaurants at the Flavors of North Georgia food festival coming in June

Erica Schmidt

Dawson County News

Updated: May 26, 2021, 10:23 PM

Metro Market Media will host the inaugural Flavors of North Georgia — a community event dedicated to food and some of the best cuisine Dawson County and the surrounding area has to offer — on Saturday, June 12, in Dawsonville.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 186 Recreation Road in Dawsonville, with food trucks parked around the back football field and other vendors set up under the large rear pavilion.

The event will provide attendees an opportunity to taste food from local restaurants, according to Alexander Popp, editor of the Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times.

“They may have heard of local restaurants like Big Reds or Ruby’s Recipes, local favorites, but never tried it,” Popp said. “So this is a way to come out and try all of them all at once — get a little bit of a taste here and there.”

Entry to the event will be free, and food from vendors will be priced between $1 and $4. Restaurants that draw the biggest response during the event will be awarded prizes.

Flavors of North Georgia will also include a hot dog eating contest, an acoustic set from local musician Chris Motes and a best homemade pie contest with judges from the community. There will also be drawings for door prizes throughout the event.

According to Dawson County Parks and Rec Director Matt Payne, holding the Flavors of North Georgia at Veterans Memorial Park is beneficial not only for the newspaper and local businesses but for the parks and recreation system, too.

“We’re excited about having it at Veterans Park; we’re thinking it’s gonna be a great community event,” Payne said. “I think it’s a great event especially for Veterans Park with the new additions to our park — the new pavilion and the new area that’s been renovated out there.”

Currently, vendors are still needed for Flavors of North Georgia. Popp said becoming a vendor is a great way to get your name out in the community as well as be part of a fun event.

“Tell your favorite restaurants to sign up and come and join us,” Popp said. “Cause it’s gonna be a really great way for people to experience new things.”

Allen Cerinetti, owner of the local restaurant Ruby’s Recipes, is among the vendors who will be at the event. Cerinetti said he’s hoping his participation in the event will help get his name out in the community a little more.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my home recipes to even more of the people of Dawson County and surrounding areas so they can really see what we’re doing here,” he said. “And since we’re in a kind of off-the-beaten-path location, I think that’ll really help us out, and I’m really looking forward to the community camaraderie.”

To sign up for Flavors of North Georgia as a vendor, contact Tim Anderson, DCN advertising representative, at tanderson@morrismultimedia.com.

Those wanting to sign up for the hot dog eating contest can do so by reaching out to Megan Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com. The contest will be for teams of three, competing against each other in a timed round to see who can eat a set number of hot dogs the fastest.

To participate in the judged pie baking contest, bring your made from scratch pie to the park the day of the event for registration. Only one pie entry per person will be allowed.

Popp said Flavors of North Georgia will be an event you won’t want to miss.

“There’s such a wide range of flavors and foods in North Georgia, so it’s gonna be a really great way to try all of these foods all in one spot,” Popp said. “It’s gonna be a really fun time.”

This article originally published in the Dawson County News, a sister paper of The Times.

Flavors of North Georgia

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 186 Recreation Road, Dawsonville