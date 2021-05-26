Multiple Workloads and Protocols: One Software-Defined Solution

You’ve just purchased the new Sony Walkman and hit play on your favorite cassette. The blue screen of death is displayed on your clunky PC and the CPU is whirring, but you can hardly hear it over the sound of “Jessie’s Girl” playing through your headphones- life is good. Just as you begin to start your work day, the office copier bites the dust and the boss yells “someone just fix it.” Everyone is stressing out about the broken copier when you remember seeing an article about Systel, a brand new office automation company, in the local newspaper. You give them a call and they quickly arrive on scene to save the day, beginning a long-lasting business relationship with Systel. The office copier has never been better.