Multiple Workloads and Protocols: One Software-Defined Solution
Applications in cloud and hyperscale data centers change over time as new workloads start, increase, or decrease in activity. These applications have differing storage requirements to best accommodate the varied workloads. This leads to data centers procuring and managing an inventory of many different storage devices with varying performance profiles and protocols. This is a thankless, complicated, and error-prone task.www.linuxfoundation.org