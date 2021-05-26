Bill Hansford
Funeral services for 81-year-old Bill Hansford of Washington, formerly of Letts will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, May 29th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be at the Island Cemetery. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Fruitland Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, May 29th from 4-7p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Fruitland Baptist Church.www.kciiradio.com