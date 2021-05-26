Bill Hansford

A private Mass of the Resurrection for 86-year-old Joseph Eugene Triplett of Washington will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, May 19th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Calling hours will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 18th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. and a Rosary at 4:30. Mask usage and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Interment with military honors will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for St. James Catholic Church, Hospice of Washington County or the Halcyon House Good Samaritan Fund.