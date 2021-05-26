Dior Men's presents a collection of future classics for Spring 2022
In his three-year tenure at the helm of Dior Men’s, Kim Jones has made blockbuster collaborations and tributes to epochal artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Judy Blame, Amoako Boafo, Kenny Scharf and Peter Doig a landmark feature of his work. Next to these razzmatazz presentations, and the big-personality-adjacent clothes we saw in them, the collection that the house revealed today — Spring 2022 — felt like a comparatively more calm affair.i-d.vice.com