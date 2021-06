This piece was created for Cubby, our weekly newsletter for families at home. Want more? Sign up here for a weekly splash of fun and good ideas for families with kids. One of the things we love most about living in a larger city is the accessibility of cuisines from around the world. In addition to having delightful meals to try, we think international food is an opportunity to expand our boys’ palates and help them become better global citizens. This has felt even more important over the past year, as many events — from the summer 2020 protests over racial inequality to the recent violence targeting people of AAPI heritage — have highlighted the importance of learning to respect, support, and embrace the wonderfully diverse cultures around us.