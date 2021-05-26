Ariana Grande wore a classic Vera Wang wedding dress

Ariana Grande announced that she'd had a surprise, secret wedding last week and now the singer has taken to Instagram to share more about her nuptials. The 27-year-old singer married real estate agent Dalton Gomez on 15 May, hosting an intimate ceremony at her spectacular home in Montecito, California. And, like many brides, Grande turned to one of the world's most beloved wedding dress designers for that all-important gown, wearing a classic ivory column dress by Vera Wang. The strapless gown featured a corseted top and a low scooped back, and was perfectly, unapologetically Ariana.