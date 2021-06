When it comes to an iOS app development company, the best companies are always in pursuit of the next trend that is going to hit the market. These services are everywhere, but staying on top of these trends can be relatively challenging. iOS app development has come a substantially long way, and it is exciting to see what will be Apple's next invention. It is why we have put up some of the top iOS development trends that are most likely to dominate this year. So, below are the trends that we can expect to rule 2021.