If there was such a thing as an electron-guzzler, this would be it. The GMC Hummer EV is going to weigh more than 9,000 pounds, as Autoblog confirms. A modern high-performance electric car weighing a lot is nothing new. The Tesla Model X was as big an EV when it came out. We were stunned at how much it weighed. That thing still only clocks in with a curb weight of 5,390 pounds, per Tesla, not all that different from a new Porsche Taycan. Certainly that’s heavy in comparison to, say, a Honda CR-V, which comes in around 3,500 pounds, per Honda.