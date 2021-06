Another NCAA football season went by, another Alabama Crimson Tide CFP championship win went by with it as well. Does it really count as a surprise anymore to reach the end of each college football season with Alabama always being the favorite to win it all? With every season that comes and goes Nick Saban’s team always shows up from the very get go on all online betting odds and lines as the obvious choice to go all the way but that doesn’t necessarily mean it always has to go Alabama’s way. Let’s break down some bold predictions of what could be in store for college football fans when the 2021 season rolls around.