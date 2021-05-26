newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

In Touch With Southeast Iowa 5-26-21

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we talk with Ainsworth American Legion Post #351 Commander Tom Hartsock about the post and their upcoming Memorial Day activities.

www.kciiradio.com
Iowa State
Iowa Government
#American Legion#Memorial Day#Southeast Iowa#Today
