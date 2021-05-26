Cancel
Swanky DC Wharf Restaurant Del Mar Was Forced to Shut Down After a Staff Walkout

By Anna Spiegel
Washingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Mar, one of Washington’s buzziest restaurants, closed to the public over the weekend after a group of servers and bartenders walked out to protest a myriad of allegations including toxic management, incidents of racial bias and insensitivity, and complaints over the tipping structure. The glitzy Spanish restaurant at the Wharf from Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi (Fiola Mare, Fiola, Sfoglina) hung a sign on its door telling would-be patrons that the dining room was closed “due to staffing shortages.” Since then, nine front-of-house employees have resigned. The restaurant, which is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, reopens today.

www.washingtonian.com
