Swanky DC Wharf Restaurant Del Mar Was Forced to Shut Down After a Staff Walkout
Del Mar, one of Washington’s buzziest restaurants, closed to the public over the weekend after a group of servers and bartenders walked out to protest a myriad of allegations including toxic management, incidents of racial bias and insensitivity, and complaints over the tipping structure. The glitzy Spanish restaurant at the Wharf from Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi (Fiola Mare, Fiola, Sfoglina) hung a sign on its door telling would-be patrons that the dining room was closed “due to staffing shortages.” Since then, nine front-of-house employees have resigned. The restaurant, which is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, reopens today.www.washingtonian.com