In October 2020, the Canadian Border Services Agency quietly agreed to investigate a complaint filed by 14 furniture manufacturers, including the country’s five biggest: Palliser, EQ3, Elran, Jaymar and Fornirama. The brands alleged that upholstery producers based in Vietnam and China were illegally dumping (exporting and selling at below-market prices) their goods onto the Canadian market, damaging native companies’ sales. That complaint and the resulting legislation have thrown the Canadian furniture industry—and by extension, the interior design industry—into turmoil in recent weeks, as a tax of up to 295.5 percent has been placed on Chinese-made leather upholstery, along with a tax of up to 101.5 percent on those same goods from Vietnam.