MANCHESTER, NH – Activists with the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) will uplift the strength and resilience of incarcerated mothers in an event called “Communities Not Cages” on Friday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. with a car caravan circling Hillsborough County House of Corrections (Valley Street jail) in Manchester followed by a rally in the parking lot of Blessed Sacrament Parish on 14 Elm Street. The program will include messages from formerly incarcerated women and other community members impacted by incarceration. The event is part of AFSC’s Free Them All days of action, and will be simulcast on Facebook Live. Registration and more information can be found here.