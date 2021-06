Muskies can be an exceedingly frustrating fish to pursue. At times they are on every spot you fish, and then days will pass without even seeing a fish. Did they move? Are their bellies to the bottom as they sulk out a cold front or sunny skies? These are questions that we may never know the answers to. However, on those days when you are seeing and even catching fish, make sure you are effectively covering good water that you know is holding fish. Dick Pearson has said “don’t leave fish to find fish.” This comes to mind often when I head out to pursue muskies. Most muskie anglers want to cover as much water as possible.