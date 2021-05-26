OPINION: State Legislature Must Pass Jessica Ramos’s Bill to Allow for Wider Cargo Bikes

Last year, Streetsblog reported on a State Senate bill that would allow for wider electric bikes as a way of fostering the nascent cargo e-bike industry, which cannot operate safely and at scale if bikes are limited to 36 inches wide, as they currently are by law. The Senate bill is expected to pass, but who knows what will happen in Albany, what with the governor being the governor — and the legislature still figuring out how to work (or not work) with him? The Assembly version of the bill passed the Transportation Committee unanimously earlier this week with a 55-inch-width maximum (though there is talk that the cap might be narrowed to 48 inches, which conforms to worldwide standards). The following is an op-ed in support of the bill to raise the width limit to 48 inches.