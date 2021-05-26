These Artists Transformed Salvaged Plywood into Public Art
Last June, when New York City streets were both desolate and disorderly due to the pandemic and the vigor of the ongoing uprising against police violence, worthless studios founder Neil Hamamoto found himself marveling at the city’s bizarre vacancy and the streets which were unusually dressed in plywood boards covering ground floor retailers’ windows. Similar to the rise in the cost of hand sanitizer and face masks, the market price for plywood skyrocketed.www.metropolismag.com