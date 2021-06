The Centralia City Council returns to in-person meetings Monday night. City Clerk Kim Enke says all the city council, mayor, and staff will be attending in person along with a limited audience. She reports the chambers can hold about 40 people, but the number is not set in stone because those in the same family can sit in a cluster without the required six feet of social distancing. While the city is still asking everyone to wear a mask in the council chambers, it will not be enforced. There will continue to be a Zoom broadcast of the meetings for those who are overflow from in-person attendance or who chose to watch from another location.