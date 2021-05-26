Southwest Florida coronavirus case totals for Wednesday, May 26

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Blue-green algae toxins were detected in the drinking water from the City of West Palm Beach’s Water Treatment Plant. City officials said they issued a driving water advisory after they found Cylindrospermopsin, a toxin produced by cyanobacteria which is also known as blue-green algae. Elevated levels of the toxins were detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to the City of West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach, and Town of South Palm Beach.