PayPal Confirms Crypto Withdrawals, Brian Brooks on CBDCs, Bitcoin Markets Analysis and More

CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"All About Bitcoin" tackles the top stories in crypto today, from Brian Brooks saying he believes the U.S. will "never" have a U.S.-backed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to PayPal confirming it will soon permit crypto withdrawals. Brooks spoke on CoinDesk TV this morning, and PayPal's head of blockchain, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, spoke Wednesday afternoon during the ongoing Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 conference. Also, markets and business updates from CoinDesk's Galen Moore, Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, and Buchi Okoro of Quidax. Plus, "Miss Teen Crypto" and a crypto community grows in the South Bronx. We'll hear from a teacher and his student and their educational program to help underserved communities.

